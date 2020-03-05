(Clarinda) -- Clarinda native Nola Bond has been named the new executive director of Clarinda Academy.
According to a press release from Sequel Youth and Family Services, Bond joins Clarinda Academy with more than two decades of experience leading human resource efforts across industries with a specialization within education space.
A former school board member for the Clarinda Community School District, Bond also has prior experience running her own consulting firm in Council Bluffs and has served in numerous leadership capacities at Northwest Missouri State.
“Given Nola’s familiarity with the community and the school system in Clarinda, as well as her passion for education and working with adolescents, we felt she was the ideal choice to lead Clarinda Academy,” said Bill Dean, Senior Vice President of Operations, with Sequel Youth and Family Services. “Nola’s history of culture-building within the organizations she has served will be a tremendous benefit to our students and staff. Her ability to create critical partnerships with local businesses and organizations will also be an asset to the Academy and, more importantly, the community.”
The release states Bond is expected to utilize her vast experience in HR to further strengthen Clarinda Academy's culture to support students and staff.