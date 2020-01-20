(Clarinda) -- Two Clarinda Academy students who were reported missing Monday afternoon were apprehended following a high speed chase along Highway 2.
According to the Clarinda Police Department, authorities were notified of the missing students around 2 p.m. At that time, they were last seen on foot westbound from the campus. At around 2:50 p.m., Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reported two 16-year-old white male students were captured following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, west of Clarinda. Brothers says the two students were caught after they lost control of the vehicle they were in, which was believed to be stolen from inside Clarinda city limits.
Further information is unavailable at this time. Brothers says more details will be made available to the media on Tuesday.