(Clarinda) -- Southwest Iowa authorities are searching for two Clarinda Academy students who were reported missing from the campus Thursday morning.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says authorities are looking for two 16-year-old white males. The chief says a perimeter has been set up around a nearby cornfield, located southwest of the campus. The Page County K9 Unit is being deployed and a drone is being utilized from the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.
KMA News will update this story as more details become available.