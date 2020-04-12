UPDATE: 11:51 A.M. April 13th, 2020
(Clarinda) -- Authorities are still searching for two students who fled Clarinda Academy Sunday evening.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brother says the students--one white, the other African-American--are believed to be out of the area. In addition, police are investigating a vehicle theft that may be connected to the missing students. Brothers says Annie Sump reported at 10:15 Monday morning that her 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was stolen from her driveway at 709 North 15th sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was located in Grundy County Monday morning. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says vehicle had been "bottomed out," with the oil pan torn off the engine. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $5,000.
Anyone with information on the missing Clarinda Academy students or the vehicle theft should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2194.
ORIGINAL STORY: 9:51 P.M. April 12th, 2020
(Clarinda) – Clarinda Police are searching for two male students who fled from Clarinda Academy Sunday.
Police Chief Keith Brothers says the subjects left the campus at around 8:40 Sunday evening, and reportedly were headed west. One of the students was a white male wearing a gray hoodie and pants. The second was a black male wearing dark sweats.
Anyone with information about the students’ whereabouts should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2194.