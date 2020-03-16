UPDATE: 9:25 A.M. March 17th, 2020
(Clarinda) -- The search continues for two Clarinda Academy students who fled from the campus Monday evening.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the students--a 15-year-old white male and a 17-year-old Native American male--are still missing. It's believed that both subjects are now out of the area. Additionally, Brothers says two vehicles were stolen from Clarinda overnight--a Chevy S-10 pickup and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Brothers says it's believed the students stole the vehicles.
The chief says the matter remains under investigation. Law enforcement officials in Iowa and surrounding states have been alerted as to the missing students and stolen vehicles. Anyone with information regarding the students should contact Clarinda Police a 712-542-2194, or your local law enforcement agency.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the students fled from academy’s campus Monday evening. One of the students is a 15-year-old white male, 5-9, 140 pounds with blonde hair. The student reportedly wears classes. Also missing is a 17-year-old Native American male, 5-10, 145 pounds, with black hair. No clothing descriptions were available.
