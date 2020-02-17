(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda apartment complex suffered considerable damage after a car crashed into it over the weekend.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the accident occurred at the Clarhaven Apartments at 402 West Willow Saturday evening. Brothers says a 2001 Toyota Sequioa driven by 39-year-old Matthew Hollingsworth of Clarinda struck apartment #39. An investigation determined Hollingsworth's car was southbound on 20th Street when it left the roadway at the apex of a curve. Continuing south, the vehicle went through the apartment complex's grounds traveling about 60 feet before crashing through the building. The vehicle came to rest with all four tires inside the bedroom. Damage to the apartment is estimated at $50,000.
Hollingsworth was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center with minor injuries. He was charged with operation without registration, violation of financial liability coverage, operation without a valid driver's license and OWI 2nd offense.