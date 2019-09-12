(Clarinda) -- Clarinda High School students will soon have a place to go to cool down following a tough situation.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board accepted a $1,000 donation from Stephen Fielder for materials for the high school's proposed 'take a break room'.
Clarinda Interim Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the room was created to allow students to "self regulate" themselves during stressful situations.
"Some of our learners that come have a lot of things going on in their lives," said Bergman. "We do have adults, as well, and we have been talking about how we support individuals with learning how to self-regulate in situations where maybe they're having a tough time, and need just a break, need a couple of minutes to just collect themselves."
Bergman say the room's decorum would provide a calm environment.
"It's a room that has visual accessibility to the counselor," she said. "But, it's a room for students to just take a break, relax. We put in some comfortable furniture. light music, lighting that's appropriate for that for relaxation and relieving stress--those kinds of things."
Bergman says the goal of the "take a break room" is to avoid classroom incidents.
"We really feel it's important," said Bergman. "We would prefer kids start to learn what those feelings are like, and when they need a break, rather than letting it escalate into a tough time in the classroom. We really want to preserve people's dignity, and have them handle things in the most appropriate, positive way."
She says some students have already used the room, though some of the furniture hasn't arrived yet. While school officials are discussing a similar room at the middle school, Bergman says there's no timeline for its establishment.
In other business, the board approved the resignation of Mindy Prather as middle school paraprofessional, and approved hiring Jeanette Carson for that same position. The board also hired Jaime Gaunt and Karina Lininger as paraprofessional at Garfield Elementary School, and approved the transfer of Risa Graham from food service to paraprofessional.