(Clarinda) -- A former retail outlet in Clarinda will someday hold classrooms.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda School Board approved the purchase of the former Shopko building at 1180 South 16th Street for $400,000. According to the meeting agenda, the facility's acquisition is designed to support 21st Century instructional programming geared toward high demand careers within the economic base in southwest Iowa--particularly Clarinda. Possible programming includes agricultural science, construction and other career pathways to be determined by school officials and community stakeholders. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the district has explored options to address space needs for CTE-type curricula.
"As we considered our district goals," said Bergman, "and the outcomes we want from students, such as creativity, collaboration, flexibility, adaptability, and all those necessary 21st Century workforce skills, we were looking to opportunities that could lead us to that direction."
Rather than construct a new building, or an additional onto existing facilities, Bergman says the district opted to repurpose the former Shopko building.
"If we were to build that 30,000 square foot building," she said, "the estimated cost that we were given for new would be around $250 to $270 per square foot. We purchased the building for $13.32 per square foot. That money can be used for the actual structural pieces of the project, and be spent elsewhere."
Bergman says converting the former store into a school building will take some renovation.
"The great thing about it being an old store, is that it is like a blank slate," said Bergman. "There's no walls in there, other than one bay area, as well as well as some office and bathroom space. Typically, if you're looking at some type of innovation center, or CTE academy, or anything like that, this is a perfect shell for looking at our space, and determining what that's going to look like. It most likely won't look like a traditional school."
The superintendent says Clarinda is already advertising for an agricultural sciences instructor as part of an expanded ag program planned for the building.
"We will be having two teachers collaborate around some of those FFA and leadership pieces of that," she said, "then having an animal science or plant science articulation, or exploration for kids. We want to have components of ag tech, ag business, entrepreneurialism, and all of those pieces woven through those, as well as community members in those fields riding side-by-side with the curriculum."
Due to the coronavirus situation, Bergman doubts whether any programming will be set for the 2020-21 school year. The superintendent says the district plans to "build the airplane while in flight," with input gleamed from community meetings on the future direction of the building's curricula.