(Clarinda) -- Candidates for the Clarinda School Board indicate they're open to a continuing relationship with the South Page School District.
All seven candidates for three spots on the board appeared at a special forum at Clarinda Middle School Thursday evening. The Clarinda Herald Journal sponsored the candidates' forum, airing live on KMA FM 99.1. During the forum, emcee Brian Hesse asked the candidates what they saw as the future relationship between Clarinda and South Page. Earlier this year, both districts approved a tuition agreement--in which South Page high school students attend classes in Clarinda in the afternoon--as well as a shared activities agreement, with South Page's 7-12 grade students can participate in all Clarinda extracurricular offerings except football. While saying she hates to see schools in smaller communities disappear, Trish Bergren says Clarinda must be prepared to integrate South Page students into the district.
"I think there could be some benefits for them and for us," said Bergren. "I'm assuming with the integration of their students into our school system we would also pick up some teachers--much needed teachers. My thought was, that could also possibly help with our class sizes, that possibly we'd be able to disperse some of these kids, since teachers have almost up to 40 kids in their classrooms."
Paula Gray agrees that Clarinda and South Page should continue sharing academics and athletics. She says other area districts have been successful in sharing endeavors.
"I think it's been successful with the Villisca and Corning schools," said Gray. "I think that it was a big deal when they went together (under whole grade sharing), and it's shown that it can work. It's unfortunate that the schools have to combine, because you do lose your small little schools, but unfortunately, that is going to happen in the future."
Patrick Hickey says declining enrollment numbers are a sad fact in southwest Iowa schools, and Clarinda must be prepared to share when necessary.
"I see these two schools working more, sharing more classes," said Hickey. "And, it's going to benefit both schools. South Page students are going to be able to attend classes in Clarinda that they wouldn't necessarily get to in South Page. And, with more students here in our schools, that means more dollars for our budget. We know funding is always an issue that has to be considered, unfortunately."
Speaking from experience, Cade Iverson says it's important for Clarinda to offer South Page students classes and activities they may not enjoy otherwise.
"I came from a very small school district," said Iverson. "I know what it's like to be on the other side, where some of your friends from neighboring communities have opportunities that you don't have. I think to focus on the new opportunities that we can offer to kids, I think that's what we are here for, and should be what we are here for."
Greg Jones is one of two incumbent board members running for reelection. Jones says Clarinda has done a good job of integrating South Page students. However, Jones says South Page must control their own destiny when it comes to future sharing.
"I think they want to control their situation," said Jones. "I don't think they want to become what we saw with the Farragut district not too many years ago. I look for that relationship to continue--if they choose to continue it. From our standpoint, it's gone very well."
Likewise, incumbent Darin Sunderman says it's up to South Page to decide future sharing directions
"I think part of that depends on South Page, and where they see things going," said Sunderman. "It probably depends on student numbers very highly. And, while I want to do all we can do, I want to make sure we serve our resident kids, without risking any--what do you want to say--lack of service, or decline in service. We also have to do that at the same time as helping out residents in other districts--I'm sorry, neighboring districts."
Ron Beaver believes continued sharing with South Page is a "win-win" for both districts.
"Clarinda, of course, would benefit from a bigger enrollment," said Beaver, "and South Page students would get, I think, a great benefit from having more choices as classes, and for extracurriculars such as in the cultural areas like music, and some of those areas, and some of the extracurricular activities that we offer.
Other questions dealt with community-district partnerships, technology in the classroom, grading scales, building conditions, and the pending search for a permanent superintendent.