(Clarinda) -- Facilities improvements are a possibility in the Clarinda School District in the near future.
And, the candidates elected to the Clarinda School Board next Tuesday ultimately will decide on a direction for those renovations. Seven candidates running for three positions on the board recently addressed questions regarding future building projects during a special forum at Clarinda Middle School. Ron Beaver says any option should be researched, and addressed by committees consisting of all stakeholders. Beavers cites Career Technical Education space as a particular need in the district.
"For example, the FCS lab (Family Consumer Science) is not home ec any more," said Beaver. "My daughter is an FCS teacher in the Kansas City area. We looked at her laboratory classroom this past summer. It looks like a restaurant kitchen--all stainless steel, all pots and pans, everything there, completely fit. And, it has to be that way--they have to learn how to use those tools, just like a carpenter has to work with the tools he has."
Trish Bergren says common sense indicates safety and security should be the top priorities of any future renovations. She would also like the district to explore better uses of its buildings.
"I know there's been a discussion about moving the 8th grade to the high school," said Bergren. "I don't know if that is what possibly might be needed if we absorb other community school systems. I don't know. I know that it does require quite a bit of research, and to make sure we're making the right move."
Paula Gray says it's financially important to maintain the existing facilities. Gray gave roof repairs as an example of a current need for the district's buildings.
"I know I've been told the roofs of the high school and the middle school need to be fixed," said Gray. "So, I think it's important that we address that first. It's also important that the priorities need to be set at what is going to benefit the majority of the students and teachers, and not just a select few of kids."
Patrick Hickey says the district must formulate a plan for improvements, and stick to it. Hickey cited one particular area in need of improvement.
"I don't know if any of you have been at the middle school or elementary school during drop off or pickup times," said Hickey. "That area, to call it congested, would be an understatement. If we could work with the city and the district to develop Safe Routes to School--walking routes, biking routes--to get the kids safely to school, or to the designated bus stops, I think that would eliminate a lot of the congestion."
Cade Iverson cited a 215-page report compiled by CMBA Architects following a recent assessment of the district's facility needs.
"They described it as health and life safety needs have to be made the first priority--bar none," said Iverson. "When you read into that a little bit more, it talks about ADA compliance, and making sure that we're doing the right thing in that regard. So, obviously, that's a part of the first priority, in my opinion."
Greg Jones, one of two board incumbents running for reelection, says addressing handicapped accessibility is a priority.
"Obviously, we're not very friendly to our grandparents, our visitors to the ballgames at the football field," said Jones. "We don't have very good handicapped accessibility. We don't have very good dropoff and delivery for our kids. Those are all very obvious things. I think parking at the high school and auditorium is another concern. I think our ballfield this year--I think we lost some games this year, and had to move some games out of town, because of the surface, and where we were at with our fields."
Darin Sunderman, the second incumbent seeking reelection to the board, says the district is taking baby steps in addressing facilities issues. He says one thing that will help the district with future building projects is the its good financial standing.
"In my opinion, we're blessed as a district to have such a strong financial balance sheet," said Sunderman. "So, there are things. This is something that didn't happen in my last eight years on the board. This was handed to us by past boards, past administrations. So, we are fortunate. We do have some dollars without asking for more money. But, if we do decide to do larger things, we may need to."
Again, all seven candidates spoke at Thursday night's forum at Clarinda Middle School. There's a link to the live broadcast of that forum here: