(Clarinda) – Clarinda’s School District will have one less administrator next school year.
Meeting in special session via ZOOM late Tuesday afternoon, the Clarinda Board unanimously approved a recommendation not to renew Middle School Principal Paul Henely’s contract for the 2020-21 school year for “budgetary action.” Board members heard action after hearing comments from Clarinda’s former superintendent. Deron Stender, who left the Clarinda district at the end of last school year to take the Creston superintendent’s position, questioned whether the board is “doing its due diligence to preserve the longstanding fiscal responsibility, oversight and management of taxpayer resources.”
“The school district increased the levy rate by $1.68 per thousand (dollars evaluation)—the largest school tax increase in more than a decade,” said Stender. “Property taxpayers will have to shoulder the burden, and pay the school district 15.22% more, because of this tax increase next year. This does not include the additional amount they must pay, due to property tax valuation increases, should that occur.”
Stender, who is still a Clarinda resident, cited figures showing total property tax dollars levied went from $3.4 million this fiscal year to more than $4 million next fiscal year. He says this equates to a increase of more than $695,000 in total revenues from the taxpayers—an increase of almost 21% from the previous year. He also questioned why the district claimed “budget confinements,” despite a $900,000 increase in this year’s proposal budget over last year’s, while student enrollment numbers maintained the same amount.
“Given all these facts, and the substantial increase in property tax levy revenue of nearly $700,000, does the board really believe the most reasonable way is with the reduction of one administrator?” said Stender. “Remember, just a few years ago, when the administration proposed a reduction in administration, this very same board came back and said, ‘we’re going to reinstate that.’”
Stender also posed other questions regarding the district’s budget.
“Does administrative pay increases come at the cost of a few?” he asked. “Does the taxpayer raise eyebrows, and open their eyes and ears? We shall see. I will send an official data request with this and additional questions to the superintendent and board president. I look forward to your responses.”
Board members made no comments prior to the vote. A statement included on the board meeting’s agenda indicated that “in order to be fiscally responsible, and have future financial projections trending in a healthy direction, budgetary decisions have been analyzed from multiple perspectives, and must be made.” Citing an increased number of students entering 9th grade, and requiring credit-bearing, graduation-required classes, school officials say the district “must hire highly qualified licensed instructors,” and that “new hires are necessary to keep class size at an optimal level, and keep any reductions furthest from the students.”
The board approved a resolution to eliminate one administrator at its previous meeting April 22nd.