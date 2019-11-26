(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are considering upgrades to the high school's football field.
Preliminary discussion took place at late Monday afternoon's Clarinda School Board meeting. Clarinda Interim Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the board will explore different options regarding improving the playing surface.
"We know that our field is not going to be in playable shape as is," said Bergman. "Therefore, we need to look at a couple of options--one being a sod field that is installed with the tiling, water drainage and all the pieces that need to happen to make that a fully functional, exceptional field for our students--band, football and everyone else that uses it. We also discussed turf--and there's a variety of grades and different functionality with that."
Bergman says a new track surface is also necessary.
"We also know our track needs resurfacing," she said, "and probably a relining. So, we're talking in combination about how that all works together, and the financial impact of that."
Bergman says the board will seek estimates on both options for the field renovation, and hopes to make a decision as early as next month.
"We are trying to get our vendors in," said Bergman. "It would be fantastic to say that we can make that decision December 11th. However, with a sod quote and a turf quote, it doesn't have to be that early. We would like to have it done. Otherwise, it would be January--but December is our target date."
However, she adds funding sources remain a big question for the project.
"A lot of the considerations that we're making are on pricing," said Bergman. "There's lots of options anytime you do something like this to look at all the different ways to finance it. Currently, we don't have a plan to say we're going to use this fund, or this fund. We know that it's really important to protect our SAVE dollars. Our board members are great stewards of our money, and want to make a financially sound decision for the long term."
In other business, incumbents Greg Jones and Darin Sunderman and new board member Trish Bergren took the oaths prior to the meeting. All three were elected in this month's general election. The board also saluted outgoing member Scott McComb, who declined a reelection bid.