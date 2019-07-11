(Clarinda) -- Some familiar faces are joining the Clarinda School District's staff this school year.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved teaching and coaching contracts. Among them: former Shenandoah High School instructor Jennifer Cole was hired as high school social studies and middle school exploratory teacher. The board also approved Clarinda High and Northwest Missouri State graduate Jaedra Moses as middle school girls basketball coach, Haley Weis as assistant middle school volleyball coach, and Risa Graham as food service assistant. Chris Bergman recently joined the district as executive director of instruction and finance. Bergman tells KMA News the district is excited about the new additions.
"We have some new teachers and coaches with a very student-first attitude to match where students are," said Bergman, "the center of everything we do here in Clarinda."
Bergman says almost all teaching positions are filled for the 2019-2020 school year.
"We're very close to hiring our business teacher at the high school," said Bergman. "So, that will be kind of wrapped up here shortly. So, we're getting there. I don't know that we have any other positions out there. If it is, it wouldn't be a teaching position."
The board also approved the resignation of Annie Sump as high school paraprofessional, and Wallin's Plumbing and Heating's bid of $6,184 for replacing an air conditioning unit at Garfield Elementary School with a dual unit.