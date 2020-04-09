(Clarinda) -- Beyond the educational aspects, Clarinda school officials are concerned about the emotional impact the coronavirus shutdown is having on students.
Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman shared the district's plan for continuous learning with the Clarinda School Board, which met via ZOOM late Wednesday afternoon. Bergman tells KMA News the plan covers a "voluntary education enrichment opportunity" that meets the needs for students, and the community in general. Additionally, Bergman says the plan balances educational opportunities with the emotional stresses both students and families are facing during the COVID-19 crisis.
"The first thing we did as an administrative team," said Bergman, "is really talk about that, and talk about the additional stresses, whether that be anxiety, or food scarcity, financial impacts in the home--anything that either a family had already been facing in their day today, as well as, with the impact of COVID, how that looks within the walls of their home."
Bergman says the district's administrative team followed line by line a template from state education officials for dealing with the situation. Among other things, the plan includes guidelines for virtual experiences between students and instructors, with safety precautions for using ZOOM.
"We want to keep our teachers and our students safe on a virtual experience," she said. "We're talking about what that looks like, and guidelines, having parents and other special teachers on that ZOOM, so that we have two adults on a ZOOM to ensure that all those conversations are what they need to be."
Bergman appreciates the teachers for their input and work on the plan. She adds the district is staying strong through the crisis.
"We know that it won't be fluid," said Bergman. "We know that it won't be perfect. However, we do know that we are strong, and will pivot, as needed."
In other business, the board approved the district's budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. And, Colby Pederson took the oath as the board's new treasurer. Also Wednesday, the board...
---approved the resignations of Alyssa Biery as high school assistant volleyball coach, Casey Hill as high school assistant boys basketball coach, and James Lindsey as high school science instructor, and high school assistant football and track coach.
---approved the contracts of Emma Sunderman as agricultural science instructor, Justin Ridnour as industrial technology position, Logan Boydstun as high school special education instructor, and middle school agriculture exploratory instructor, and Thomas Smith as Spanish and health instructor.