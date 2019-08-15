(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School Board has some food for thought when it comes to the future of the district's facilities.
Representatives of CMBA Architects reviewed the results of recent surveys conducted regarding the district's building needs at Wednesday afternoon's Clarinda School Board meeting. Chris Bergman, the district's executive director of instruction and finances, recapped the company's presentation as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"What the presentation entailed was just a compilation of the results of both their visits here in town," said Bergman, "as well as their survey results from our respondents, which were faculty--high school, middle school, elementary--as well as staff and community members."
Bergman says survey results from the district's instructors focused on student needs.
"Our top three items that came as highest needs were instructional, hands-on learning spaces, collaborative, small-group learning spaces and instructional learning," she said. "Along with that, our instructional coaches had presented earlier, just really talking about looking at our data, and how does your instruction shift within different environments, and how does that impact an increase in student achievement."
Bergman, however, says no timeline was set for any plan of action. She says the first step is for board members to digest the information presented before moving forward.
"We'll have some conversation within our school board members," said Bergman, "and get some input--maybe a work session. Really, we left it as we all need some time to think on this. When I say time, I don't need weeks or months, but we need to take some time to determine what this is telling us."
Bergman says board members agree that some changes must be made in order to improve student achievement.
"I know that our school board members are definitely looking out for the best interests of our students," she said. "We know we have space issues in some of our buildings, and we know that in order for our kids to be successful, some of these changes are most likely necessary."
Back in February, the board approved CMBA's contract totaling $28,500 for improvements to the district's buildings. Facilities and finance were among the five goals set by the board in August of last year.