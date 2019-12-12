(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School Board continues to explore options for replacing the high school football field's playing surface.
Information from several different vendors was received and reviewed at late Wednesday afternoon's regular board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Interim Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman says board members heard the pros and cons of both a synthetic turf and a grass field, as well as cost estimates. Bergman says no decision was made Wednesday.
"It's really important for us to explore all the options, secure concrete bids, and have all the information necessary to make that decision," said Bergman.
While saying synthetic surfaces have higher costs, Bergman says they have greater durability.
"A synthetic turf is going to allow us to extend the life in our field, in terms of the number of hours we can play on it," she said. "When you go across time, and you say, 'we can get this much use for this dollar amount,' this field surface can be used anytime of the year--all day, every day--if there's opportunity for that."
Bergman says grass fields have a limited durability.
"For example, you might play all of your varsity events and some of your JV, your school events," said Bergman. "However, the use with all the outside types of activities--maybe you're talking about youth football, the use of the band, which is a school activity--all of those things have more of a wear and tear when it comes to that kind of a field."
She says injuries are another factor.
"In terms of injury," she said, "I would say that you get a little different feel from each vendor. However, in the learning and research that we've been doing, it seems that the turf keeps getting better and better. It has a lot of give to it. Again, that research is something we need to look more at, and ask more questions."
