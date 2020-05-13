(Clarinda) – “Careers well spent” were honored by Clarinda’s School Board late Wednesday afternoon.
Meeting via ZOOM, the board bade a fond farewell to five retiring instructors, with a combined education experience of 160 years. Board President Greg Jones led the tribute to the departing educators, and saluted their dedication to the district and its students.
“You build relationships,” said Jones. “You’ve got friends. You’ve got kids that you taught that have kids that you’ve seen again. I know that’s special. So, good job, and I hope you enjoy a nice, long, healthy retirement. You deserve.”
Retirees include Rebecca Ascherl, a TLC literacy lead instructor, Kim McNees, a middle school instructor, Cindy Williams, a middle school special education instructor, and Dave Carper, Clarinda High School’s industrial technology instructor. Carper, who spent 29 of his 42 years in education at Clarinda, is also a retired coach. He reflected on some of the relationships built with students over the years.
“I think my number one thing in education is, for a short period of time, you kids became my kids,” said Carper. “I think the biggest joy I always had was they looked at you in a different light once they were out of school, and I always enjoyed going up to graduates to talk to them, and see what they were doing, and stuff. For a short period of time, they were my kids.”
Kennon Balster became the latest instructor to retire, as the board approved his resignation as TLC lead instructor and longtime drama/large group speech instructor Wednesday afternoon. Balster retires after 44 years in education—38 of which were spent at Clarinda, where he directed a long list of Cardinal Theatre productions over the years. He says the fact that many of his graduates are working in the profession they were interested in while in high school “warms his heart.”
“I’m not sure what started this, but I started counting how many school employees were former students,” said Balster. “I stopped at 20.”
In other business, the board approved the resignations of Van Gilmore as high school science instructor and Michaelanne Lawrence as high school science instructor. The board approved the contracts of Jessica Doyle has elementary instructor and assistant high school volleyball coach, Misty Wissel as middle school teacher, Jeff McCall as part-time industrial technology instructor, Carson Riedel as assistant high school baseball coach, Zach Goering as high school freshman baseball coach, Haley Weis as middle school head girls track coach, and Conner Hanafan, Logan Wood and James Hash as summer weight room supervisors.
Also approved were the contract transfers of Susan Brown from middle school instructor to high school math teacher, Marilyn Wagoner from elementary teacher to elementary lead teacher, and Andrew Almelien from high school assistant football coach to middle school head football coach.