(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are looking for assistance in determining the direction for the high school football field's renovation.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution to hire an engineer for the project, which would replace the existing field with either a natural or artificial turf. Among other things, the engineering firm would conduct a topography and partial boundary survey, as well as geotechnical exploration. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the board felt an engineer was necessary in order to determine which option to pursue, and address water-related issues under the field.
"The underpinnings of the water problems need to be solved," said Bergman. "So, we need an engineering firm to look at the tiling, look at the soil, look at the water flow, look at the drainage problems. We do know our goal posts are not compliant--they're grandfathered in. We need our goal posts correct with regulations, and actually centered in the field. There's a lot of things that we need to have solid understanding of what that looks like, which may or may not impact the next conversation. Certainly, it's a factor."
Bergman says the board hopes to select a firm at its next meeting in March.
"We felt that for fiscal responsibility," she said, "and for really looking to make sure we have the right person for our particular needs, we are looking at a couple of engineering firms. By our next meeting, which is March 11th--that's why we added an extra meeting, so that we can meet more often--we can bring that and get things moving."
Despite concerns that any new field installation won't be finished before Clarinda High's 2020 football season in the fall, Bergman insists the district isn't dragging its feet.
"Probably the sense is we're behind," said Bergman. "That's been the conversation for, you know, since I've arrived. I've worked with several different companies installing turf. We're not behind. There's plenty of places that can help us, whether we go either way. For sure, as we make our decisions, that is something that's always been on our minds."
She says the board wants to gather as much information as possible to make the best decision for the students and community.
"Sometimes, just moving fast and making a decision is not what's best," she said. "We don't want to do that. We want to be very responsible to what we want kids in the community to be able to do on the field, as well as what are the real variables in doing one or the other, and looking at total cost project to project."
In other business, the board approved the resignation of Samuel Carr as high school physical education instructor and head wrestling coach, effective at the end of the current school year. The board also approved a technology service agreement with Spiral Communications for the 2020-21 school year, at a cost of $34,400. Board members also approved the first reading of a proposed early retirement policy, covering qualified instructors and staff members between the ages of 55 and 63. The second reading takes place at the board's next regular meeting in March.