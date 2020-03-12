(Clarinda) -- After months of discussion, Clarinda's School Board late Wednesday afternoon made a decision on a new surface for the high school's football field.
At its regular meeting, the board decided to replace the existing turf with a natural turf, and selected the Shive-Hattery Firm of West Moines for the field resurfacing, as well as replacing the field's track. Board members chose sod for the artificial surfacing option. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the board made its decision after hearing from constituents, and conducting research.
"Everyone's voice was allowed to be heard," said Bergman. "We live in a democratic society, and people have a right to their opinions, and the right to look at things with different perspectives. We have to balance that. Our board members made decisions based on what they were hearing from constituents, as well as intense research that we have put into the project."
In other business, the board approved a contract with JR and Company totaling more than $333,000 for replacing the high school gym's roof, as well as Garfield Elementary School's east wing roof. Board members also approved the bid of Carroll Seating Company of Kansas City for more than $8,500 for installing railing and steps on the middle school's bleachers. Bergman says District Maintenance Director Craig Hill acted on a constituent's concerns regarding safety in climbing the bleachers.
The board also approved the early retirement requests of Rebecca Ascherl as TLC Literacy lead instructor, Dave Carper as high school industrial tech instructor, Kim McNees as 5th grade instructor, and Cynthia Williams as middle school resource instructor. Board also approved the contract of Conner Hanafan as high school physical education instructor, and the resignations of Amanda Lawrence as paraprofessional, and Rebecca Miller as Title 1 reading instructor.