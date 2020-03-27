(Clarinda) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Friday highlighted a Clarinda company for doing its part in the national fight against COVID-19.
As part of her daily update on the disease, Reynolds took time to mention Iowa busineses and organizations who are going above and beyond in disease response, including NSK Corporation in Clarinda.
"NSK in Clarinda is making bearings that Ford Motor Company is using to retool parts of its F-150 truck line to create much-needed respirators for the healthcare industry at this critical time," said Reynolds.
Earlier this week, Ford Motor Company announced that it would be using some of its manufacturing infrastructure to produce respirators, ventilators and other medical equipment to aid in the nationwide shortage. Reynolds says she is glad Iowa can have a part in the national response.
"I think it's important to acknowledge that even during these uncertain times, Iowans can still count on each other, and the stories of individuals, families and businesses stepping up to help each other are truly inspiring," said Reynolds.
Reynolds also highlighted a program and organization in the state working to feed the nation's truck drivers.
"At DOT weigh stations across the state, the Iowa Motor Truck Association and Iowa restaurants are providing free lunches for truck drivers who remain hard at work keeping our economy moving and insuring our grocery stores are stocked and getting critical medical supplies delivered to where they need them the most," said Reynolds.
Reynolds also highlighted companies around the state who are ordering in lunch for their employees as a way to support restaurants who are struggling.
"That is such a small sampling of the stories we are receiving daily of what Iowans and businesses and families are doing across this state in these really uncertain times," said Reynolds. "Thank you for continuing to do your part and we're going to continue to do ours. As I've said every day, we're going to remain calm, we're going to do what we're supposed to do, we're going to get through this and we're going to hopefully get things back to normal as soon as we can."
In her latest update, Reynolds says there are now 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including three deaths.