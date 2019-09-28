(Clarinda) – Clarinda residents formally christened its new-look downtown square Saturday morning.
State and local dignitaries helped the city dedicate its downtown revitalization project. Twelve businesses participated in the project, which involved installing 18 new facades along the square. Other improvements included new windows and doors, awning replacement, painting, signage and masonry work, and tuck pointing. Pam Herzberg is executive director of the Clarinda Foundation and chair of the city’s downtown revitalization committee. Herzberg outlined the project’s history, which included securing a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded in 2017. She says other funding sources made the project possible.
“Before applying for the grant, we, the committee, had to make sure we had the $250,000 match secured,” said Herzberg. “With the city of Clarinda making a contribution of $50,000. That left the committee to raise an additional $200,000.”
Those additional dollars came from other contributions, including $125,000 from the Clarinda Foundation, donations from the Clarinda Youth Foundation, Cornerstone Bank, Bank Iowa, PCSB Bank, the Page County Board of Supervisors, and an anonymous $250,000 donation. Individual property owners also chipped in $250,000--or 25% of the building improvements' cost.
Over the past several months, Herzberg says local residents anxiously awaited the project’s completion.
“I know a lot of community members kept asking, ‘what’s taking so long? Why isn’t the project getting completed?’” she said. “Well, you know how it goes. You start on something, and maybe you uncover other issues that you were unaware of—which actually turned out to be a blessing for several building owners. So with this, we can say it’s now completed, and we’re very proud of the square.”
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst lauded Clarinda, calling the facelift a “major milestone” for its downtown business district. Ernst says the project’s final result is “pretty stunning.”
“You have a beautiful community,” said Ernst. “But, wow folks, I mean, just to go that extra step is very important. Clarinda is a city known for its rich community, and truly welcoming spirit, as we can see that here today. So, we have the restored downtown façade, which is a wonderful tribute to honor and continue that legacy.”
The Red Oak Republican also paid tribute to those making the renovations possible.
“As we all know, the vision and completion of this project couldn’t have been possible,” she said, “without the tireless commitment from so many individuals and entities around here today. That includes folks from right here in the Clarinda community, from the surrounding region, and from all across the entire state of Iowa.
“You have a lot to be proud of folks—an awful lot to be proud of,” the senator added.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck also saluted the local residents who chipped in on the project’s costs.
“This is a matching grant, you know,” said Dolecheck, “so they have to put up quite a bit of money, themselves. It’s not all given away, so I want to thank those individuals who stepped up to the plate, and putting in their time and effort, and their money and resources, to help this community look like it does. The people that participated in the community effort are to be thanked, as well. It’s a great community effort.”
That effort isn’t finished. Saturday’s ceremony took place at the city’s new greenspace park in the northwest corner of the square. Another such area is in the planning stages. Construction of Bank Iowa’s new location is the square’s southwest corner will also add to the square’s renovation.