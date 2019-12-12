(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council is taking steps to insure the city can receive federal funds for airport improvements.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the council approved the annual five-year capital improvement plan for the city's airport. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the report is required annually by the Federal Aviation Administration in order to participate in its grant programs.
"We turn it over to the FAA to include it in with the funding that they do allocate for small cities like ours every year," said McClarnon. "If you don't approve a plan and send it to them, then we do not qualify for their match. Right now, they actually pay 90% of the capital improvements and the local match is 10%."
McClarnon says the report includes a number of proposed improvements to the facility over the next 10 years.
"FY 2021 through FY 2025, we turned in $1.2 million worth of capital improvements for the airport," said McClarnon. "In the years 2026-2030 -- we go ahead and supply that next five years just so that they have it on their radar screen -- the total of that was 3 million, 355 thousand dollars."
Additionally, the council held a public hearing and approved a resolution to borrow $15.4 million for construction of a new sewer plant in the community.
"This loan will be a 20-year loan at 1.75% interest," said McClarnon. "After the passing of the resolution, we will close on the loan on December 20th."
In other business, the council approved McClarnon as the city's credit card program designated officer. The council also approved renewal of insurance for city employees for 2020. The package includes a 13.8% increase for health insurance, but adds vision and dental insurance for an additional 0.05%. The council also increased the amount of life insurance available to city employees.