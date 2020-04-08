(Clarinda) — City officials in Clarinda have approved an expanded sick leave policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved an amended leave policy for city employees. City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the policy lines up with policies passed by Congress last month for those who contract COVID-19 or are caring for a family member with the virus.
"The federal government came out with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act -- FFCRA -- which requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave and expanded family medical leave for specific reasons related to COVID-19," said McClarnon.
McClarnon says the policy is retroactive to April 1st and will be in effect through the end of this year.
"We just wanted to make sure that we passed our leave policy internally, so that we could make it part of our employee handbook for this time period," said McClarnon. "It does follow the employee rights that was passed by the federal government."
Additionally, the council set a public hearing for April 22nd for the sale of city-owned property at 104 Essie Davison Drive to MidAmerican Energy for $21,600. McClarnon says the company plans to use the property for a storage and operations location for a proposed wind turbine project in southwest Taylor County.
"What they are wanting to use it for is storage and materials needed to keep the park in operation," said McClarnon. "They did say and they were very adamant that there will be no wind turbine blades, towers or housing units stored on the property, as those items would be too large for that."
The council also set another public hearing for April 22nd for the sale of a vacant lot at 700 East Grant Street to Lisle Corporation.