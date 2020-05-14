(Clarinda) -- Coronavirus is already impacting the budget of at least one KMAland community.
Meeting in regular session via ZOOM Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda City Council approved an amendment to the current fiscal year's budget, which ends June 30th. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the amendment includes an $82,000 reduction in revenues from the Lied Recreation Center's closure due to COVID-19. The amendment also included an additional $517,000 in expenses. McClarnon attributed most of the expenditures to one major project.
"Part of that was related to the NSK water line project that we had," said McClarnon. "We ended up putting in a new main from the water plant to NSK to help with water. There was a timing issue on that--the project was actually budgeted for last fiscal year, but we ended up paying for the last portion of it this budget year. So, we did end up making an adjustment for that."
The amendment also entailed an additional $200,000 in the city's public works budget.
"The majority of that has to do with a street repair that we did back in the fall for the asphalt streets," he said. "It ended being around $180,000. So, we added that, as well, to the budget amendment."
As a result, McClarnon says the city is taking $500,000 out its cash reserves. And, he's fearful of further hits to the city budget from lost revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Most of this is due to the coronavirus," said McClarnon. "Some of the other adjustments that we had, we're going to have to be looking at our finances really closely in the next fiscal year. When we do that, we'll make some budget cuts accordingly when that does happen."
Despite COVID-19, the city's extensive street repair program is going forward later this summer. The council approved a contract and bonds with Omni Engineering of Omaha for this year's street renovations, totaling $1.5 million.