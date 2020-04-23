(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials have approved a contract for a major street improvement project this summer.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council reviewed bids and unanimously approved a contract for a project to resurface a number of streets in the community. Last fall, the council approved an agreement with Snyder and Associates of Atlantic for a street assessment. The council then approved issuing up to $1.5 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the project. City Manager Gary McClarnon says a bidletting for the project took place last week.
"We did end up with three bids," said McClarnon. "The engineer's estimate was a total $1.498 million. We did receive a bid from Oldcastle Materials doing business as Omni Engineering. They were the low bid of $1,334,821.35."
The project includes a two-block stretch of Garfield Street near Agriland FS that will be turned from pavement to concrete to handle increased truck traffic. Other streets slated for repairs include State Street, parts of Scidmore, 21st and 22nd near Clarinda Lutheran School, as well as Eilers Lane and Logan Court, plus a few other smaller projects. With the bid coming in below the engineer's estimate, McClarnon says the city will look at adding some more work to the project.
"Obviously, with the lower bid, we can do a few more blocks," said McClarnon. "That is something that we'll definitely take a look at. I've got a good idea of where I think we need to do an extra five or six blocks. Overall, I was very pleased with the bids that we had."
In other business, the council approved another agreement with Snyder and Associates for engineering and design work for improvments to Glenn Miller Avenue. McClarnon says the agreement sets the city up to receive future federal funding.
"The news that they're getting is that in the next stimulus package by the federal government, if you have a shovel-ready project, there will possibly be some money available for that," said McClarnon.
The cost of the contract is around $44,400. Even if federal funding doesn't come to fruition, McClarnon says getting the design done now will allow the city to complete the project down the road.
"If it does not happen and we don't get the stimulus money, he says at we've got the design work already completed," said McClarnon. "We can throw this up on the shelf and then when you're ready to do the overlay, then you've already got that portion of it done. It makes sense to me. I do know the last time the federal government had stimulus funds, we did not have any shovel-ready projects, so we did lose out on some funding as a result of that."
Additionally, the council set a public hearing and approved plans, specifications and form of contract for the purchase of snow removal equipment for the airport.