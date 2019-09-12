(Clarinda) -- A facade improvement at a downtown Clarinda business has been approved.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved a request from J Bruners Restaurant to place an air conditioning unit on the front of their building. City Manager Gary McClarnon says as part of the city's downtown facade rehabilitation project, businesses require council approval for changes to the front of their buildings.
"As part of that project, the business owners that participated in the project signed an easement with the city of Clarinda that they couldn't do anything or change the looks of their facade for any reason without city council approval," said McClarnon.
J Bruners had previously been to the council after placing the unit on the front side of their building. The business owners had constructed a box around the unit, which the council rebuffed two weeks ago, instead asking the business to paint the air conditioning unit itself. McClarnon says Councilman Craig Hill expressed frustration with the order of events in the ordeal.
"He didn't like the way the procedure actually worked," said McClarnon. "He would have rather they came before they made any improvements and asked permission. He made it very clear that he wasn't happy with that part of it, but he did thing that the unit looked acceptable now."
Following discussion, the council approved the air conditioning unit and granted permission for the business to place a second unit in the future. In a related matter, McClarnon says the council approved a change order for the facade project with Grand Contracting LLC.
"This should absolutely be the last change order for this project," said McClarnon. "There were a couple of water mitigation measures that needed to be taken with this. The change order was for the total amount of $3,484. The council passed that one 4-to-0 with Council Member Jamie Shore abstaining because he is part of the project."
In other business, the council appointed Alan Ascherl to the Library Board of Trustees for a term through June 30, 2025. McClarnon says the appointment still requires approval by the Page County Board of Supervisors.