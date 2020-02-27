(Clarinda) -- Changes to city ordinances related to sidewalks took center stage at Wednesday afternoon's Clarinda City Council meeting.
By unanimous vote, the council approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment pertaining to subdivisions. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the amendment requires sidewalk installation in all new subdivisions.
"Right now, we don't currently have anything that requires developers that create a subdivision to put in sidewalks," said McClarnon. "With this particular ordinance, we do want to go ahead and require that sidewalks be a requirement for all new subdivisions here out."
Council members then waived the third reading, and unanimously adopted the amendment. Also approved unanimously was the second reading of an amendment to the city's sidewalk ordinances, requiring property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours.
"Basically, it's after all the main drags and the side streets are cleared, and the snow off of the squire is picked up," he said. "Then, people have 24 hours from that time to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice accumulations. Then, we do have that set in, too, that if the city does have to come and shovel the snow off the sidewalk, there will be a minimum fee set at $100 to do that."
Currently, snow and ice must be scooped from sidewalks "in a timely fashion." McClarnon says the city will give residents a reasonable notification of the time period.
"Typically, what we do in situations like this is, we'll give you 24 hours," said McClarnon. "If it's not done, we will try to notify the homeowner before we actually go to the city, and shovel the sidewalk clear of the snow or ice. We are going to give people the 24 hours with this, and that's when we will start the notification process."
The amendment's third reading is on the agenda for the council's next meeting in March. Also Wednesday afternoon, the council approved the second reading of an amendment to the city's tobacco ordinances, making vaping illegal on city property. Council members then waived the third reading, and unanimously adopted the amendment. Also, the council approved a loan agreement for the issuance of $1.5 million in general obligation street improvement funds for the city's upcoming street renovation projects.