(Clarinda) -- Funding for future street repair projects is on the Clarinda City Council's agenda late this afternoon.
Meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a general obligation street improvement loan agreement, and to borrow money in an amount not to exceed $1.5 million. Back in October, the council entered into an agreement with Snyder and Associates of Atlantic for a street assessment. Earlier this month, Project Engineer Dave Sturm told the council the report shows several city streets that are in need of repair.
"If the city of Clarinda wanted to do that on a 10-year cycle, you would have to spend over $1.5 million every year to get all of your streets up to date and that's just not feasible," said Sturm. "You have to look at what level of service is acceptable to the city. You have to look at your arterial streets, which are your major roads and collectors, and do those first. Then you have to look at your lesser streets: residential streets, maybe some dead-ends and cul de sacs last."
Of the streets slated for repair this summer, the biggest project involves a stretch of Garfield Street near Agriland FS that will be rebuilt.
"It would include reconstruction of those two blocks by the co-op on Garfield and a thicker concrete pavement so it can handle the turning movements and truck traffic through there," said Sturm. "The rest of the projects that were on that list would include milling, some minor patching if needed, curb repairs if needed and asphalt overlays, as well. You will also be required to do ADA curb ramps when we do these projects."
Other streets slated for repairs include State Street, parts of Scidmore, 21st and 22N.D. near Clarinda Lutheran School, as well as Eilers Lane and Logan Court, plus a few other smaller projects. Also this afternoon, the council will consider a pay application totaling more than $27,500 to Crain Construction for the NSK backup water supply project, the purchase of snow removal equipment for Clarinda Municipal Airport, and repairs to stoplights at 16th and Garfield Streets.