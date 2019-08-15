(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda resident wants a place for canines in the city.
Ann Taylor went before the Clarinda City Council late Wednesday afternoon, asking for a dog park to be place in an area of Kiwanis Park. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News Taylor placed a petition on Facebook to garner support for her proposal before making a presentation to the council.
"She has actually been through this in the past when she was in Omaha," said McClarnon. "She was a part of that. She did bring forward some funding alternatives. There are some grants available to do dog parks. So, she did go ahead and mention those to the council. She also talked about who would be responsible for maintenance--the mowing, waste removal, signage and day-to-day repairs. She did have an area picked out for the dog park in one of our existing parks--Kiwanis Park. She had a map drawing of the area where she though the dog park should be."
No action was taken. McClarnon says the council asked Taylor to return with a better plan and funding options for the dog park. In other business, Clarinda High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Josh Porter discussed plans for improvements to Clarinda City Park's softball field.
"One of the items that he was wanting to improve upon was the playing surface and the warning track," he said, "which was approximately $12,000 in cost, which would entail all infield dirt removed, and all red clay installed. Also, fence wrap of $3,500--which is a wrap along the outfield fence. Then, water access to the softball field of approximately $4,000."
Since Porter's figures were all estimates, McClarnon says the council unanimously approved a motion asking Porter to gather more accurate bids for the improvements, and return to the council with that information. Council members also heard an easement request from the owners of J. Bruers Restaurant, one of the many businesses participating in the city's facade rehabilitation project. McClarnon says Joe and Emily Akers want to install additional air conditioning units to provide better cooling for the front of their building.
"Each of the business owners that participated in facade project signed an easement," said McClarnon,"stating that for seven years, there would not be any improvements for the first 24 inches of the facade without city council approval. So, by wanting to put these air conditioning units up on the building, that obviously would be within that 24 inches. So, they do have to come before the city council to do that."
McClarnon says the council approved a motion for the owners to seek alternatives for covering up the units following installation, and to return to the council for final approval. Council members also approved a change order for Grand Contracting for the facade project totaling $2,780.25.