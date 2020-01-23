(Clarinda) -- Electronic cigarettes may join tobacco products as items banned from city-owned properties in Clarinda.
Discussion on prohibiting e-cigarettes took place at Wednesday afternoon's Clarinda City Council meeting. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News Brandy Powers of Page County Public Health made the request for an amendment to the city's existing smoke-free ordinances.
"Currently with the city, if you're on city property, whether it be in the buildings or in the parks, we do have an ordinance that does prohibit using any kind of tobacco products," said McClarnon. "Brandy has asked that we expand that, and also include electronic cigarettes."
After further discussion, McClarnon says council members expressed an interest in amending the ordinance.
"We are going to create an ordinance that includes also banning electronic cigarettes on city property in Clarinda, as well as being tobacco-free as we are now," he said. "So, at a future council meeting, we will have the first reading of that ordinance, and then, obviously, we'll have readings two and three in council meetings after that."
In other business, the council heard a report on a malfunctioning stop light at the intersection of 16th and Garfield Streets. McClarnon says repairing the stop light would be costly.
"The stop light has quit working," said McClarnon. "It's been determined that there's a short in the wiring somewhere in the system. The company that could come down and troubleshoot it was going to charge us $2,200 a day to figure out what the problem was. Then, focus, you would have the cost of the repairs on top of that."
McClarnon says local residents have told council members they don't want the light repaired.
"It seems to be a majority of people would rather have a four-way stop at that intersection," he said. "So, what the council has decided to do is that they want to leave the four-way flashing red lights at that intersection right now, which does act as a four-way stop. They would like stop signs put up as well on each four of the corners. have both of them operating for a while, then eventually take down the stop lights."
Also, Wednesday night, the council approved a proposal to enter into a general obligation street improvement loan agreement totaling $1.5 million for the city's proposed street renovation projects planned for this summer. The council also approved a pay application to Crain Construction totaling more than $27,500 for the NSK backup water supply project, and an engineering agreement for snow removal equipment acquisition from McClure Engineering for just under $30,000 for Clarinda Municipal Airport.