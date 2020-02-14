(Clarinda) -- Property taxes are holding steady in Clarinda for the third year in a row.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda City Council set a public hearing for March 11th at 5 p.m. on the city's fiscal 2021 budget. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News taxes will not go up for Clarinda residents in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1st.
"We're looking at leaving the levy rate the same for the third year in a row," said McClarnon. "The levy rate would be set at $17 per thousand. With this, we would also knock out a total of $10.4 million in capital projects. The majority of that would be the sewer plant and street overlays, but we're knocking out quite a few capital projects, as well."
Council members set the hearing after one final budget workshop with McClarnon at Wednesday evening's meeting.