(Clarinda) -- Clarinda has a lot of work cut out for it in the next two fiscal years.
Meeting in regular session late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda City Council approved the city's capital projects plan for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Saying he's happy with the list, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News next fiscal year, alone, carries a number of infrastructure projects.
"We will be looking at quite a chunk of projects--$9.8 million, to be exact," said McClarnon. "Right now, in 2022, we're looking at $6.9 million worth of capital projects. So, we've got a lot of projects coming up that we're going to be working on, and most of it does evolve along the new sewer plant--so that's going to be a big chunk of the capital projects coming up."
In a related note, the council set a public hearing for December 11th on a State Revolving Loan Fund Loan for the city's proposed wastewater facility, set for construction in 2020.
"This will be for a principle amount not to exceed $15.4 million--which includes construction and engineering fees for the project," he said.
Council members also approved a resolution accepting the dedication of required infrastructure for the recently-completed Walnut Hills Addition. McClarnon says the city accepted the infrastructure for regular maintenance.
"There are two new streets," said McClarnon, "and then there's water, sewer, storm sewer, as well, that the city of Clarinda now is going to have to take care of, and maintain in the future. This is a resolution basically accepting the dedication of the infrastructure from Megan and Justin Walter, who were the developers of this particular subdivision."
The council also approved the final payment request to Grand Contracting LLC for the city's facade rehabilitation project, totaling more than $37,600.