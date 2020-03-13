(Clarinda) -- For the second year in a row, Clarinda's annual Community Cleanup Days are being held later in the spring.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda City Council set late May dates for the event, which gives residents a chance to discard their junk with the city's assistance. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the city postponed the event from its usual late April date last year--and found success with the new dates.
"We tried to center it around Earth Day," said McClarnon, "which is April 22N.D. this year. Because of the inclement weather that we had last year, with it being such a bad winter, we decided to go ahead have it the last weekend in May last year. That seemed to work out very well, and we seemed to have better participation. After the discussion, the council did give me direction to advertise it for May 28th, 29th and 30th of this year."
Specifically, the hours are May 28th and 29th from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and May 30th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information regarding cleanup days will be released at a later date.