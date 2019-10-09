(Clarinda) – Extensive repairs are expected to the streets of Clarinda over the next two years.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved an engineering agreement with Snyder and Associates for a street inventory condition and improvement plan. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News numerous streets in the community are in need of repair after a rough winter.
“We’re like any other community our size,” said McClarnon. “We do have some streets that are not in very good shape. We did have a company come in last week and do some asphalt patching in some of the really bad areas.
“Last winter was horrible on our streets. I mean, last winter, with all the salt and sand that was put down, and all the snow that we had, it really destroyed a lot of our asphalt streets,” he added.
Plans call for the city to bond for the repairs.
“In June, we will be paying off one of our bond issues for a street resurfacing job we did 10 years,” said McClarnon. “With those bonds coming off, we can issue bonds again, and do some street projects and not increase taxes. We’re just replacing one bond issue with another.”
While the study’s price tag totals $18,900, McClarnon says he wanted an outside firm to conduct the survey.
“Always in the past, myself and the public works director would always drive the streets, and we would put our own little rating on the streets,” he said. “Well, this engineering firm said that is something they could do, and that they would put a report together that gives a detailed report of the condition of each one of our streets—whether it be poor, fair, good, or excellent condition. The report would also tell us what material the street was made out of, whether it’s concrete or asphalt, or gravel—we do have a few of those, as well—and the width of the street.”
Plus, McClarnon says it’s better for a third party to handle the inspection.
“Sometimes, this has happened to me in the past,” said McClarnon, “we would put together a street condition report. Then, we would have people complain, because they think their streets are worse than others. This way, we have a third party telling us what the condition of the streets are.”
McClarnon hopes the survey will be completed this fall, so that a bidletting could take place in February. Construction would then begin next spring.
In other business late Wednesday afternoon, the council…
---approved a request to hold Clarinda’s annual Cemetery Walk October 12th and 13th.
---approved street closures for the Clarinda School District’s Homecoming Parade and Coronation Friday from 12:30-to-3:30 p.m.
---approved an engineering agreement with Snyder and Associates for phase two of the Clarinda recreational trail project, at a cost of $52,600.
---approved the 2019 urban renewal report.
---approved the first reading of the rezoning of 87 acres of property on the south side of East Washington Street from agricultural to heavy industrial.
---by a 4-to-1 vote, approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment pertaining to parking violations. But, the council took no action on the second reading of an amendment adding designated no parking zones on portions of State Street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Look for a future story on this item.