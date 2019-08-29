(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council is asking a local business to do additional work to its facade.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council tabled a request for an easement from J Bruner's. The restaurant is one of several businesses participating in the city's downtown facade rehabilitation project, which means they cannot make any improvements to their facade for seven years without council approval. Owners Emily and Joe Akers had previously asked the council for permission to install an air conditioning unit on the front of the building, but City Manager Gary McClarnon says the council would like some more work done before signing off on the change.
"The City Council did look at it and they still were not real pleased with the way the box looked," said McClarnon. "They thought it actually looked better with just the air conditioning unit up there without a box. But, they really wanted to see what the air conditioning unit would look like if it was painted a similar color as the background of the sign in front of J Bruner's."
McClarnon says the business will have two weeks to make the requested changes before the next council meeting on September 11th.
"Emily Akers -- who was here on behalf of J Bruner's -- said that they would try taking the box off and putting some paint on there, so that it would match the background of the current sign that they have up there," said McClarnon. "At this point, the motion was made to table this item until the next city council meeting."
In other business, the council approved a request to place two DC fast-charging sites for electric vehicles in the community. Clarinda was recently selected as one of 15 cities by MidAmerican Energy for a program to place chargers throughout the state. McClarnon says at least one location for the stations has been identified in Clarinda.
"In order to accomplish this, businesses and organizations that would like the charging stations have to fill out an application," said McClarnon. "Trish Bergren from the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum did want to have two charging stations at the museum."
McClarnon says Bergren asked the council for permission to place the charging stations in city right-of-way.
"The only place she could really put it was on Chestnut Street at the intersection of 16th and Chestnut streets," said McClarnon. "In order to do that, she would require taking two existing parking spaces that are on city property and then the charging units would have to be in the city right-of-way."
The council approved the request by a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Gary Alger casting the lone dissenting vote. In other business, the council approved a bid from Ziegler Caterpillar for a new wheel loader, approved a change to the city's audit process, approved a street closure request for the downtown revitalization dedication ceremony and approved the city's annual street financial report.