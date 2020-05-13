(Clarinda) – Clarinda City Hall and other city facilities could reopen to the public early next month.
Meeting via ZOOM late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda City Council approved a motion advising city departments to prepare for a tentative June 1st reopening for not only City Hall, but also Lied Public Library and the Lied Recreation Center. City Administrator Gary McClarnon recently spoke with Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman regarding reopening city buildings, as the coronavirus spread continues across the state. McClarnon told the council Erdman recommended that facilities open no earlier than that June 1st date.
“Right now, the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) from the east side of the state to the west side are changing,” said McClarnon. “The east side now, the numbers are starting to go down. The central Iowa numbers are starting to go up now, so she (Erdman) looks for the west side of Iowa to start going up as well. So, her recommendation is to wait until June 1st to reopen to the public.”
Even if City Hall and other facilities are reopened, McClarnon says occupancy will be limited to 50%. He says social distancing and hand washing will be practiced, and he’ll recommend staff members wear masks in dealing with the public. City Hall and other public buildings have been closed since mid-March because of Governor Kim Reynolds’ public health measures. McClarnon says staff members have handled city business well during the COVID-19 closings.
“The first couple weeks was a little rough,” said McClarnon, “because people had a learning curve. But since then, we’ve been able to handle pretty much anything via phone or email, and with our drop box. So, it’s worked out pretty well so far. I don’t feel like I’m putting employees at risk. That’s my number-one concern—I don’t want employees to feel they’re at risk of getting the coronavirus.”
McClarnon adds obtaining ample supplies of personal protective equipment—or PPE, plus disinfectant soap and thermometers are a concern.
Councilman Craig Hill says every city facility except the Lied Center’s indoor pool should be reopened to the public. Councilman Jamie Shore called on the council to set a reopening date.
“We need to have a date,” said Shore. “If you need protective gear, we need to have a timeline. That’s the main complaint, is that you need to have a plan. It’s two weeks from now. As far as I go, I think City Hall, the library, the Lied Center probably should be open to the capacity that they should be.”
Council members will make a final decision on reopening city facilities at its May 27th meeting. In other business Wednesday, the council…
---approved an amendment to the current fiscal year’s budget ending June 30th.
---approved a contract and bonds for the 2020 street improvement projects.
---awarded the contract for snow removal equipment for Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenk Field.
---approved the final pay request number two to Crain Construction totaling more than $3,400 for the 12th Street realignment improvements.
---approved pay request number three to Building Crafts, Incorporated totaling more than $29,400 for the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility improvements.