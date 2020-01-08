(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council will decide Wednesday night on a major street repair package.
Meeting at 5 p.m. at the Lied Public Library, the council will consider entering into an engineering agreement with Snyder and Associates for street improvements, as well as setting a public hearing to borrow up to $1.5 million in general obligation street improvement bonds. Back in October, the council hired Snyder and Associates to conduct a survey of street conditions around the community. At the time, City Manager Gary McClarnon told KMA News numerous streets in the community were in need of repair after a rough winter in 2019.
“We’re like any other community our size,” said McClarnon. “We do have some streets that are not in very good shape. We did have a company come in last week and do some asphalt patching in some of the really bad areas.
“Last winter was horrible on our streets. I mean, last winter, with all the salt and sand that was put down, and all the snow that we had, it really destroyed a lot of our asphalt streets,” he added.
The study cost the city just under $19,000, but McClarnon said he wanted a third party to conduct the assessment.
“Always in the past, myself and the public works director would always drive the streets, and we would put our own little rating on the streets,” he said. “Well, this engineering firm said that is something they could do, and that they would put a report together that gives a detailed report of the condition of each one of our streets—whether it be poor, fair, good, or excellent condition. The report would also tell us what material the street was made out of, whether it’s concrete or asphalt, or gravel—we do have a few of those, as well—and the width of the street.”
If an agreement is approved, bidletting would take place this spring. In other business, the council will consider pay requests to Crain Construction for work on the NSK backup water supply project and to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the city's wastewater treatment facility.