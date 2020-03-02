(Clarinda) -- For the third straight year, Clarinda will play host to a springtime craft and vendor marketplace.
The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wibholm Hall at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda. Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell says the event was started as a complement to the city's large handmade craft fair in the fall. She says the spring event allows commercial vendors to be added to the mix.
"This show is an opportunity for local vendors that maybe don't have those handmade craft items," said Farwell. "At this show, we have a mixture, so it's just a great opportunity to showcase things like Tupperware and Pampered Chef, so it just opens this opportunity for a lot of vendors."
Farwell says over 85 booths are signed up to participate in the event.
"Mainly it's local crafters and vendors and those that have different products for sale," said Farwell. "It's a great opportunity. Our focus on the marketplace is just to offer the opportunity. We only allow one vendor with the same product, so that's kind of nice."
Admission for the event is $2 per person, with children 10 and under free. The Southwest Iowa Humane Society is sponsoring the concession stand for the event. For more information, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at (712) 542-2166. Farwell was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine program. You can hear the full interview below.