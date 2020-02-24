(Clarinda) -- The third annual Clarinda Craft and Vendor Marketplace is coming up early next month.
The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce will host sponsor the event on Saturday, March 7th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wibholm Hall, which is located at the Page County Fairgrounds. Admission is $2 and children under 10 get in free.
The craft and vendor marketplace will have over 85 booths featuring local boutiques, woodworking, jewelry, body care products, clothing, handmade crafts, and many commerical vendors. A concession stand will be provided by the Southwest Iowa Humane Society.
For more information, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at 712-542-2166. More info is also available on the chamber's website: clarinda.org.
Chamber Executive Director Elaine Farwell is scheduled to join KMA's "Morning Routine" show Tuesday morning at 9:40 to talk more about the event. Her live interview can be heard on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1, and online at kmaland.com.