(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents mark the completion of the downtown square's facelift this weekend.
Dedication ceremonies for the Clarinda Downtown Revitalization Project take place Saturday morning at 10 at the northwest corner of the square. Elaine Farwell is executive director of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. Farwell tells KMA news a host of local and state officials are expected to attend the celebration.
"Our presenters for the dedication ceremony include Mayor Lisa Hull, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, State Senator Mark Costello and Pam Herzberg--she's the executive director for the Clarinda Foundation, and also our chairperson for the Clarinda Chamber Downtown Revitalization Project," said Farwell.
Farwell says several local businesses located along the square participated in the project, designed to improve the downtown business district's look.
"The last several years, we have been working on our downtown revitalization efforts," she said, "which have involved 12 participating business owners totaling 18 building facades. The improvements to the buildings have been a variety of work, such as new windows and doors, awning replacement, painting, signage and masonry work, and tuck pointing."
Farwell says the facade improvements, coupled with other related projects, have generated "positive synergy" in the downtown region.
"In addition, we have the new construction by Bank Iowa officials for their new location on the southwest corner of the square," said Farwell. "It's just provided a definite significant economic development impact for Clarinda. We also have a new greenscape park area that's been developed just recently this year, with the help of the Clarinda Foundation and the city of Clarinda, along with private donors--and that is going to be the beautiful backdrop of the dedication ceremony on Saturday."
She says the renovations have also been a source of pride for Clarinda residents.
"We have received a phenomenal amount of positive comments in regards to the facade developments," she said. "I think the business owners are pleased with the work, and it's just an overall very positive outcome for Clarinda."
Numerous funding sources made the improvements possible, including a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded to the city in June of 2017. Other sources included $150,000 contribution from the Clarinda Foundation, $50,000 from the city, itself, donations from the Clarinda Youth Foundation, Cornerstone Bank, Bank Iowa, Page County State Bank, the Page County Board of Supervisors, and an anonymous $200,000 donation. Individual property owners also chipped in $250,000--or 25% of the building improvements' cost. Historic walking tours will take place following the ceremony. Refreshments will also be served. In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will take place inside J's Pizza and Steakhouse at 108 East Washington Street in Clarinda.