(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's budget for the upcoming fiscal year is starting to take shape.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council held a budget workshop to review the budgeting process and look at preliminary numbers for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1st. City Manager Gary McClarnon says he presented the council with information on how the budget is put together for a city.
"I went over my initial budget with the council," said McClarnon. "I started going over some of the budget fundamentals because we do have a new council member on board and one of our existing council members has not been very long either. I did spend a good portion of the time going over some of the fundamentals of the budget. I presented them with what I though was a good budget for us next year."
When plugging in numbers for the upcoming year, McClarnon says the city should be able to hold the line on property taxes, since valuations in the city have gone up.
"With the budget I proposed to them, we would leave the levy rate at $17.00 per thousand dollars valuation that we currently have," said McClarnon. "Also with that budget, we will be knocking out about $200,000 worth of capital projects from general fund departments."
New to the budgeting process this year is a public hearing that will be held at the council's next meeting January 22nd. The legislature is now requiring cities hold a public hearing early on in the process that sets the maximum allowable levy that the council can use when crafting the budget. McClarnon says the council will also start adjusting some numbers at its next meeting.
"Since I gave them a lot of details to look at, so we will hold another budget workshop at the next council meeting," said McClarnon. "We will start digging into some of the numbers to see what we want to change."
McClarnon hopes to have the budget published in February and hold final approval at the council's March 11th meeting. Municipalities in Iowa have until March 31st to certify their budgets with the state.