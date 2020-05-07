(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are planning "pomp and circumstances" for graduating seniors, despite coronavirus-related restrictions.
Instead of the traditional commencement exercises, Clarinda High School is planning a graduate parade Sunday, May 17th from 2-to-3:30 p.m. Seniors will stand by signs, as cars of well wishers drive past them on Cardinal Drive in front of the high school. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the Clarinda Foundation is playing a big role in the parade.
"The Clarinda Foundation had a really great idea to create some banners for our students that will be alongside the road," said Bergman. "We have not finalized exactly whether that will be a separate thing, or graduation. Most likely, it will be all incorporated together."
However, the graduation parade will not take the place of the usual ceremonies. Bergman says the high school is still hoping told a regular graduation June 21st and July 19th--depending on whether the state lifts restrictions for large crowds under COVID-19 public health measures.
"They wanted to keep things as traditional as possible," she said. "So, we've moved that date to June, with a rain date. We're listening to them, and we're holding off with hopes that we can give them every piece of what they're planning."
Bergman says all decisions are being made with the seniors in mind.
"At the very core of graduation planning, it's about the kids," said Bergman. "We have had our student council members, our class officers, Mrs. Green has done a fantastic job, and Mr. Porter, getting those kids together to talk about what they really want."
School officials will consider other options if crowd restrictions are not lifted by June 15th. Additionally, Clarinda High hopes to hold a prom either June 20th or July 18th.