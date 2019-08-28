(Clarinda) -- As students are back to hitting the books this year, Clarinda is hosting a back-to-school celebration.
The Clarinda Back 2 School Bash takes place Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of East Main and 14th streets. Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell says the event is in its sixth or seventh year and is a big hit for families getting back into a school routine.
"It's just a great opportunity to have the students come out for the evening, celebrate the beginning of the school year and just have a nice relaxed and fun event that welcomes the new school year," said Farwell.
Farwell says the event will feature free food and activities for kids and families.
"We will be serving free hot dogs, chips, apple slices and a drink for free," said Farwell. "We'll also have members of the Clarinda Fire Department there with a display -- they'll have the fire trucks. That's always fun for the children to have the opportunity to get up close and personal with those fire trucks and meet all the volunteers who help with fire department."
Other activities include face painting, bounce castles and obstacle courses. Farwell says a the Southwest Iowa Squadron of Heroes will also return to the event.
"We're looking forward to having them again; last year they made a special appearance," said Farwell. "That will take place at 5 p.m. That is a group out of Red Oak Police Department, who helps with that. We're excited to have them. We're not sure who all the heroes will be, but last year we had Batman, Wonder Woman and Captain America, so it will be a surprise who will be coming this year."
Farwell says there will also be a dunk tank to raise money for the Junior Cardinal Backpack Program.
"We are partnering with Clarinda Regional Health Center," said Farwell. "They are sponsoring a teacher dunk tank. That cost is $1 for one ball or $5 for six balls to dunk someone. That will be a fundraising opportunity for the Junior Cardinal Backpack Program."
The event is being made possible with the help of area businesses. For more information, call the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at (712) 542-2166. Farwell was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Show.