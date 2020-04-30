(Clarinda) -- An inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Thursday, the inmate is an adult male between the ages of 18 and 40. He has been in medical isolation since first notifying staff that he was not feeling well over the weekend. The inmate's unit was placed into a quarantine status by CCF staff.
The inmate that test positive for COVID-19 has been recovering in medical isolation and has experienced mild symptoms. He's being monitored regularly by medical personnel.