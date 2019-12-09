(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Lied Public Library is getting into the Christmas spirit later this month.
Yuletide festivities are in store at the library's annual Christmas concert December 18th at 6 p.m. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program, Clarinda Library Director Andrew Hoppmann says the event is actually two concerts in one.
"The Trinity Presbyterian Church here in Clarinda, their handbell choir is going to come," said Hoppmann. "They'll be performing. And then, we're going to have the Bethesda Recorder Consort--and they're from the Bethesda Lutheran Church. They'll be giving a concert, as well."
Hoppmann says the library is excited to host both groups.
"We've worked with the Bethesda Recorder Consort, and the Bethesda Handbell Choir in the past," he said. "We've even had some high school students come and play. But, this is the first time for Trinity Presbyterian Church. They're really good, and we're really excited to have them here, and kind of excited to have something a little different at the library."
Hoppmann says the concert takes place next to the library's fireplace.
"We always have a good crowd," said Hoppmann. "It just always gets you in the mood for the holiday season. With the library, the Friends of the Library have decorated for the holidays. So, between the decorations, and the fireplace, and the cookies and the music, it's a really good time to be at the library, and be together with the community."
Admission to the concert is free. More information is available at the Clarinda Lied Public Library's website.