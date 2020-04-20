(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Lied Recreation Center is taking advantage of the coronavirus-related closure for some much-needed repairs.
Center officials closed the facility's doors when Clarinda's schools shut down in mid-March. Governor Kim Reynolds later ordered all recreational facilities in the state to remain closed as part of her public health measures. Clarinda Park and Recreation Director Jebb Fish tells KMA News the center is using the shutdown to accomplish a long list of renovations. Topping the list is the facility's pool.
"We drain and repaint our pool every four years," said Fish. "That was scheduled to be done this fall. We knew we were going to be down. We didn't want to be closed all this time, then once we open back up, close again in October. We drained the pool, prepped it and then got it painted. Now, we're just kind of waiting until we know when we're going to be open again. Then, we'll get it filled back up, and be ready to go."
Other renovations are taking place inside the center's locker rooms and restrooms. Then, there's the general maintenance items.
"Old storage rooms, we're getting things cleaned out," he said. "We're deep cleaning rooms that are normally in use all the time. So, we've been taking out all the equipment, and getting in all the corners. It's tough to do that when you're open seven days a week."
Still, Fish says not having the center open is tough on children and families.
"It's nice to see families getting out and doing things together," said Fish. "But, I know it's really tough on the kids. With schools being down, it's a major social area for the kids. I know it's nice to have your family and friends you can talk to, and getting out of the house, and doing stuff is part of your childhood. It seems crazy, but when you're cooped up for this long, it's very difficult on everyone."
Fish says the shutdown occurred in a middle of a busy time for the facility.
"We were in the middle of swimming lessons--so we only got through one week," he said. "That affected some families and kids--and we're always busy with children after school. Now that schools are closed, this would be a place where they would be getting together, and playing, swimming, playing basketball--those types of things.
"I don't know. We have a lot of people walking on our trail, but our playgrounds are closed. Those aren't being used. It's really unbelievable."
Fish, again, reminds residents that Clarinda's walking trail is still open during the COVID-19 situation.