(Corning) -- A Clarinda man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following his arrest Thursday.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 2600 block of Highway 148 south of Corning around 7:30 p.m. for a domestic situation. Authorities say they found 34-year-old Tyrel Thomas Scott McCallister had gained entry into the home without permission and that he was in possession of numerous weapons.
McCallister was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, three counts of possession of offensive weapons by a felon, two counts of carrying weapons -- aggravated misdemeanor -- and three counts of carrying weapons -- simple misdemeanor.
He was taken to the Adams County Jail on $32,000 bond.