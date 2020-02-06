(Clarinda) — A Clarinda man was arrested Thursday on charges out of Polk County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies arrested 45-year-old Samual Wade Walker at the county courthouse. Walker was arrested on two Polk County warrants for probation violation. Walker is on probation for possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense — and forgery.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before a Polk County judge. The Clarinda Police Department assisted with the arrest.