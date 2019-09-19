(Clarinda) -- Failure to show up in court this week landed a Clarinda man in more trouble with the law.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Phillip Jay McClish was arrested Monday at the county courthouse on a warrant for failure to appear for a pretrial conference. The warrant stems from an original charge of 2nd degree theft, for which the suspect was released on bond. McClish is being held in the Page County Jail on $10,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.
Other arrests reported this week by the sheriff's office include 30-year-old Ashley Marie Sveen of Isanti, Minnesota, who was apprehended Tuesday for interference with official acts. Sheriff's deputies discovered Sveen walking barefoot on Highway 2 just east of Clarinda with temperatures in the 90-degree range. Sveen was taken to the Page County Jail, where she was being held on $300 bond.
Also arrested: 62-year-old Jerry Lee Mutchler on warrant for OWI 1st offense. Mutchler was arrested in the sheriff's office Wednesday, and was being held in the county jail on $1,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.