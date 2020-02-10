(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody for a firearms violation in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News 62-year-old Gary Lynn Kent of Clarinda was arrested Sunday for felon in control of a firearm. Kent was apprehended after the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 510 2N.D. Street in Shambaugh for firearms, firearm magazines and ammunition. Palmer says numerous firearms, ammunition and firearm magazines were seized during the search.
Kent is being held in the Page County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond. More charges and arrests are pending.